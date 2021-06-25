Woman ordered to pay $80,000 for taking money from Sumter schools

Dubose pled guilty to overcharging time cards and improperly purchasing $10,000 worth of goods.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Sumter County School District Administrator has plead guilty to taking money from the place where she worked.

Vivan Dubose was in court in Columbia on Friday. Dubose pled guilty to overcharging time cards and improperly purchasing $10,000 worth of goods.

Dubos was the director of child early reading development and education for the district. She was first charged in 2018 in connection with the case.

The State Attorney General's Office said she requested extra compensation in addition to her own salary for trainings she claimed she did, but never performed. She also admitted to buying items that the state said had "dubious value" to early childhood education.

The judge ordered her to pay the district $80.000 and gave her five years probation.

“Stealing from our schools will not be tolerated," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. "This is an unfortunate example of greed and opportunity causing a public servant to go from having a fine career to becoming a felon. Like other cases, the State Grand Jury has proven particularly effective in ferreting out corruption in our schools and other public agencies and institutions."

Her attorney, Joe McCulloch, spoke after the sentencing.