Volunteer firefighter helps rescue several people from St. Matthews fire

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A volunteer firefighter helped save multiple lives at an assisted living facility in St. Matthews after it caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Suquan Benjamin is a volunteer firefighter with the St. Matthews Fire Department. He also works for the City of Columbia's Water Department.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Benjamin noticed heavy black smoke in the sky.

"I got in my car and I came out the warehouse and went down Mill Street and then when I got almost towards the Courthouse, I noticed the heavy black smoke and I told myself, 'That's a house fire,'" said Benjamin.

As he headed towards the smoke, Benjamin called dispatch to let them know there was a structure fire. It was on the 200 block of Church Street in St. Matthews. When he arrived, he noticed a guy who was going back into the building that was on fire.

"I got out my car and put my bunker gear on as quick as I can and ran over there," said Benjamin.

While most of the people were already out of the building, Benjamin was told that two more people were inside. He began helping rescue them.

"What ran through my mind was trying to get these people out as quick as I can... trying to get help there as quick as possible and do as much as I could to help him, assist him," explained Benjamin.

"We kept on hearing explosions so I said, 'Let's get them off the porch,' and me and him got all of them off the porch and to a safe location," said Benjamin.

Jeff Price, the Fire Chief for the St. Matthew Fire Department, says they had a pretty quick response to the incident.

"By the time the first two fire trucks arrived, the house was pretty much fully evolved," said Chief Price.

All fire stations within the county assisted in the fire including Sandy Run, Jumper Station, Caw Caw, Belleville, Cameron, Fort Mott and Midway Fire Station. Jameson with Orangeburg County Fire also helped as well.

The fire chief said no one from the residence or crews were injured in the incident.

"It turns out this residence had been licensed as a boarding house in the Town of St. Matthews. They had nine residents living in it in the age from mid-50's up to into their 70's," explained Chief Price. "All nine residents made it out of the house. The Red Cross has already found places for all nine residents to go."

At this time, the fire chief believes the fire was accidental. He thinks it could have started in the kitchen or from an electrical issue. They're continuing to investigate the fire, but have reported the building as a total loss.

The building had been there for more than a hundred years. The total loss is predicted to be above $100,000.

"He is a good firefighter, great firefighter, very active with the department, very knowledgeable in the firefighting part of it and always willing to work," Chief Price said.

Benjamin wants people to make sure they make a plan so they know what to do in case of fire or emergency. He'd like to recognize the employee who was helping get the residents out of the building when the fire was ongoing.