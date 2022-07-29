Volunteers build wheelchair ramps for Orangeburg families in need

'Carpenters for Christ' plans to build 14 ramps by the end of the year for people who are physically impaired throughout Orangeburg County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Carpenters for Christ has partnered with volunteers at the Williams and Williams Law Firm to build wheelchair ramps for handicapped residents in Orangeburg County.

“We have a waiting list of people who need ramps. We could literally build one every day to keep up with the demand, but we’re not able to do that," said the associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Orangeburg, Jerry French.

French is a part of the nonprofit Carpenters for Christ.

Since 2015, the group has been building wheelchair ramps for people throughout Orangeburg County who are physically impaired.

“That need varies from having an amputation to having a stroke to having some other problem," said French. "Maybe it’s a military person that’s had something terrible go on in their life that they have to use a wheelchair, maybe crutches."

He says they get calls from hospitals, pharmacies, and other people in the community asking for help.

French, along with volunteers from the Williams and Williams law firm built a ramp for an Orangeburg County man whose leg was amputated and is currently in the hospital.

“If there’s anyone who’s in need of a wheelchair ramp, he would be that type of person," said French.

They were able to help make the house more accessible for him when he returns.

“I can’t imagine going through what some of these families have been through to lose your ability to walk up the stairs or go through an illness that confines you to a wheelchair or worse and so I’m just happy I’m able to give back while I can," said Williams and Williams partner Charlie Williams.

French says his organization has built nine ramps in Orangeburg County so far this year and plans to build up to fifteen ramps by the end of the year.

“We’re just thankful to have this opportunity to be able to give back to a community that does so much for us," said Williams.