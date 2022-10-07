Volunteers come out to help build bikes for those in need

Cola Town Bike Collective worked along with volunteers to build bikes that will soon go out to those who need transportation in the community

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local non-profit spent its afternoon, on Sunday, building bikes that will soon be donated to help bridge a significant gap for communities in need.

"A free bike can be life-changing for someone," Cola Town Bike Collective's Scott Nuelken said.

Now he hopes these bikes will soon be out to those who need them.

"The bikes we're building today, we've got 300 of these bikes and we're gonna build probably 15 of them and then we get about 20 out a week," he said.

Bikes will head to places like Lutheran Services Carolinas where they're given to refugees that are new to the area.

Renee Ely is the coordinator with the group and said the bikes are a form of empowerment.

"When I give them a bike, it lets them stand taller, it gives them dignity because it gives them independence," she said. "They don't need to figure out the bus system, they can just get on their bike and go to the grocery store for independence or they can use it to ride to work. It's really an empowering tool for them."

"The first thing a bike can do is to get out of homelessness and to get out of lower-income - it helps get reliable transportation," she added. "And a lot of folks can't afford to go out and spend $400 to $500 for a good bike to go to and from work, go to grocery stores and doctors visits."

Carmen Seech volunteered at the event and said that a bike can help people overcome financial hardships as well.

"We all have obligations, employment, not to mention inflation and gas prices," she said. "Riding a bike is a great way to counteract that."