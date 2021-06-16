Volvo to build new electric SUV at South Carolina plant

Volvo will invest $118 million to build electric vehicles at its South Carolina plant, the company announced.

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — Volvo Cars will invest $118 million into its plant in Ridgeville to build Polestar 3 electric vehicles with its affiliate, Polestar Cars, company officials announced Wednesday.

The Ridgefield plant now produces the Volvo S60 luxury sedan for U.S. and export markets. The Polestar 3 is the third vehicle scheduled to be built at the South Carolina plant.

The company says the expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than $1.2 billion.

