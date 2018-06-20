Volvo Cars officially opened its South Carolina plant Wednesday with a glitzy ceremony that revealed the Swedish automaker's redesigned S60 hybrid-powered sedan, which will roll off the assembly line this fall.

The Swedish carmaker aims to make 130,000 hybrid or all-electric vehicles a year at the South Carolina factory, once it reaches peak capacity.

Volvo is making hybrid vehicles at all of its plants now and promises all its cars will have an electric component next year.

Company officials say 1,500 people should be working there by year's end and 4,000 by the end of 2021, when the plant is scheduled to also make Volvo's new XC90 SUV.

The auto market has changed considerably since Volvo announced in 2015 it would build its first U.S. plant in Ridgeville.

President Donald Trump was elected in 2016 and is threatening tariffs that could impact foreign carmakers. Volvo executives say they want to end all tariffs between the U.S. and Europe and China, where Volvo's owners are based.

The executives say they are watching Trump carefully to react if his decisions affect their company.



