First day of in-person absentee voting begins with long lines in Richland County

Absentee voting is underway, with long lines of people waiting to cast their ballots at the Richland County Elections office.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 5th marked the first day of in-person absentee voting in South Carolina, and the line to vote was wrapped around the building at the Richland County Registration & Election office. It was like that since early in the morning.

"I was overwhelmed with joy, even with tears with my eyes to see more than 1,000 plus people here," Dr. Monica Elkins said. "They understand the importance of voting, and they came out."

There are six voting machines in use inside the building. The director of Voter Registration and Elections told News 19 the line might look long outside but, once you get in, it's only a six-minute process.

A couple of voters say the turnout indicates how important voting is to make your voice heard.

"Voting is inspirational to me, and I want to do everything I can because this wasn't given to people my color until 1965," William Fairfax said. "If I can do everything I can, I am going to make sure I do it the right way."

"Early voting is everything to secure your vote," Kenyatta Jeffcoat explained. "Your vote is your voice, and if you don't vote, then what are we complaining about?"

Long lines to vote are anticipated up to election day.

"Usually, presidential elections have a high turnout, but I think this one is going to be significantly higher than years higher," said Alexandria Stephens, director of Richland County Voter Registration & Elections.

Only eight people are allowed inside the building at a time due to social distancing guidelines.