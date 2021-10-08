Absentee voting is now underway for Nov. 2 municipal elections

You can vote by absentee ballot at county election offices throughout South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many cities and towns across South Carolina are holding local elections on Nov. 2, 2021, and the State Election Commission (SEC) wants citizens to know that absentee voting is now underway at local county election offices.

Before you head out to cast your absentee vote, the special provisions for absentee voting that were in effect for the 2020 General Election -- at the height of the pandemic, where anyone could vote absentee -- have expired and now a qualifying reason is required to vote absentee.

If you qualify to vote absentee, you can vote in person or by mail.

For in person absentee voting, go to your local county elections office up until 5 p.m. Monday, November 1. Complete an absentee voting application, show your photo ID and cast your ballot.

For voting by mail, pick up an application at your local county elections office or download and print one from scVOTES.gov. Complete, sign and return the application as soon as possible to your local county elections office. Keep in mind the delays involved in getting mail through the US Postal Service -- return your application at least two weeks before election day to provide time for receiving and returning you ballot by mail. You can always email, fax or deliver the completed application personally. The deadline for returning an application is 5 p.m. October 29.

When you get your ballot in the mail, vote the ballot by following the ballot instructions and return the ballot -- either by hand or by mail -- before 7 p.m. November 2. Be sure to sign the voter's oath and have your signature witnessed by another person.

You can always check your voter registration status, get your sample ballot, see the status of your absentee ballot, and find more information on absentee voting at scVOTES.gov.

Qualifying reasons for absentee voting include: