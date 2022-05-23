Candidates for SC State House of Representatives in Midlands counties

Representing districts in Lexington, Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Chester, Lee, Sumter, and Kershaw counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seats are open in the South Carolina State House of Representatives where voters select candidates by districts.

Midlands counties of Lexington, Newberry, Kershaw, Sumter, Lee, Saluda, Chester and Fairfield, the population is represented by 14 districts. Below are the District number and candidates running for each seat.

District 39 (Lexington, Saluda counties)

*Cally R. ‘Cal’ Forrest (R) https://www.forrestforhouse.com Forrest is a business owner, lives in Moneta, a graduate of Batesburg-Leesville High School, member National Rifle Association (NRA), Ducks Unlimited. The conservative Republican is single and was voted SC Green Industry Association Legislator of the year 2020

*Katie Hall (R) vote-katie-hall The Saluda resident is a constitutional conservative that is pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-law enforcement, and pro-God among other things. Her family has a military background -- her dad was in the Army, both of her grandfathers were military men that served in World Ward II. She was a founding member of Dreher High School’s NJROTC program. After graduating from high school, getting married and becoming a mom, raising her two sons, getting divorced and remarried, and becoming an “empty nester,” she has decided the time is right to throw her hat into the ring for public office. Believes in constitutional carry and school choice.

District 40 (Newberry, Lexington)

*Richard ‘Rick’ Martin (R) Incumbent rickmartinforhouse.com He and Fran, his wife of 26 years, are the proud parents of four daughters. Rick is president of Newberry’s Battery Outlet, a business family-owned and operated since 1986. Rick has also been a member of the Gideons International, a non-profit organization which distributes free Holy Bibles. Graduate Mid Carolina foster parent.

*Tammy Johns (R) 803-932-9999 tammyjohnsforoffice.com University of South Carolina graduate and owner of Dance Station Inc, she volunteers with Prisma children’s hospital and Ronald McDonald House. Johns is married to Paul Brown, a volunteer fireman for Fairview Fire Department in Prosperity.

*Joe White (R) electjoewhite.com White is a pro-life, pro-constitution, pro-taxpayer candidate. His resume includes service in the United States Air Force (serving in the Vietnam War), and positions at Sears and Beecham Laboratories. White started own business in 1982 that grew into a multi-million dollar operation. He retired in 2017 with his wife, and celebrated a 54th wedding anniversary in 2022.

District 50 (Kershaw, Lee, Sumter)

*William H. “Will” Wheeler (D) facebook.com/will.wheeler.184 Born in Sumter, Wheeler attended Robert E Lee Academy. He has a BA from the University of South Carolina Honors College and a JD degree from USC's School of Law. He lives in Bishopville, is married, with two kids, and a lawyer with Jennings and Jennings PA.

Marvin Jones (R) facebook.com/marvinandeliz is the senior pastor at Second Chance Fellowship. The Camden resident graduated North Central High School and then studied at Covington Theological Seminary and South Atlantic Bible College. Jones says he is "not a politician, I am a Christian with a voice for the people and for Jesus."

District 52 (Kershaw)

*Eve Carlin (D) evecarlin.com Carlin and her late husband, Dave L’Heureux moved to South Carolina in 1999. After David’s death from complications from a brain tumor in 2004, she decided to stay in South Carolina and continue teaching. Carlin has enjoyed a 30 year career in academia, teaching at institutions like Camden Military Academy -- where she established chess and debate clubs -- and Central Carolina Technical College where she taught paralegal courses. Her resume is extensive and includes stints in business mediation, and fine jewelry sales and marketing. Carlin currently lives in downtown Camden and teaches business and hospitality law at Johnson and Wales University. She is a published poet and a member of the Camden Poets Society, enjoys reading and playing the clarinet. Carlin serves on the board of directors for the Camden Junior Welfare League, where she is the community service representative. She is a Friend of the Kershaw County Library and is very involved in the local community.

*Ben Connell (R) benconnell.com Born in Camden, Connell graduated from Lugoff-Elgin a 4-time state champ wrestler, national champion heavyweight wrestler, and all-state football player. Connell performed two years of volunteer missionary service for the Church of Jesus Christ before attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he double-majored in Business and Economics, and received a full wrestling scholarship. Connell cherishes family time and is married to his wife, Kristin. The family works together to operate a small farm in Lugoff and they find immense joy in working the land and raising animals. Ben has represented the Elgin area on Kershaw County Council since 2016.

*Vic Dabney (R) votevicdabney.com Dabney grew up in Kershaw County, and graduated Camden High School before receiving an appointment to West Point. Dabney withdrew from the school and enlisted in the US Army in 1980, eventually assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and becoming an Apache attack helicopter flight instructor in 1986. He was deployed to Kuwait in the late 1990s as part of Operation Southern Watch, and served two tours in Iraq rebuilding the airfield at Camp Taji. Retired from active duty in 2008, Dabney trains future pilots on the Apache flight simulator at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Hopkins. He’s a former Kershaw County Republican Party chairman, a member of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, Gun Owners of America, and Palmetto Gun Rightsm and is also a member of the SCGOP’s Silver Elephant Club (Chairman’s Circle) and a life member of the National Rifle Association.

District 82 (Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda)

William “Bill” Clyburn (D) Born in Camden, he is the son of Charlie and Hettie Clyburn. He currently resides in Aiken with his wife Beverly. Clyburn received a BA from Allen University and Masters in Education from University of South Carolina. the former Aiken High School principal also served as chairman of the Aiken County Human Relations Commission, Aiken/Midland Valley Quality of Life Committee and on the Aiken City and Aiken County councils. He is a steward of Cumberland A.M.E. Church. He is a member of the SC House Ways and Means committee.

Brian Ryan Doyle (D) MAY NOT BE ELIGIBLE >>> Doyle, 37, was c onvicted in 2003 on six felony counts related to Medicare fraud and making false statements, resulting in a 30-month prison sentence. South Carolina law prohibits convicted felons from serving in state office. But there is no law barring felons from seeking federal office, though the U.S. House or Senate could vote to expel any member deemed unfit to serve.

District 85 (covers most of Chapin and Irmo areas in Richland and Lexington counties)

Republican Primary for SC House District 85, currently held by Chip Huggins, who has announced his retirement.

*Rebecca Blackburn Hines (R) Hines currently serves on the Lexington-Richland School District Five Board of Trustees A former small business owner, Hines also previously served as the President/CEO of the Greater Chapin Chamber of Commerce and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Chapin Sunrise, the Greater Irmo Chamber of Commerce, the Lexington County Republican Party, and is a co-founder of the Lake Murray Republican Women. Hines and her husband Derrick attend Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. Hines is pro-2nd Amendment, anti-abortion, and for holding SCDOT accountable.

*Catherine Huddle (R) catherinehuddle.com Huddle is a 20+ year Meals on Wheels volunteer, a member of the Chapin Woman's Club and serves on the board of a life insurance company and as the chair of its audit committee. She has a BS in Financial Management, a broad background in executive financial positions and is currently the Chief Marketing Officer for a health technology company. She and her husband Ed have been residents of District 85 for over 25 years and their daughters are graduates of Lexington-Richland District Five schools.

Jay Kilmartin (R) jayforhouse85.com The businessman who operates The Melting Pot calls himself a “liberty-minded” Republican with a pro-business stance. Kilmartin stands against the policies of the Biden Administration, believes in protecting individual freedoms, is anti-abortion, pro-Trump, America First, and for fiscal accountability.

*Christian Stegmaier (R) Stegmaier is a lifelong resident of the Irmo/Chapin area and the managing partner of Collins & Lacy, PC, a Columbia-based law firm where he represents hotels, restaurants, and retailers doing business in South Carolina. A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a BA in political science, MPH in public health administration, and a Juris Doctor, Stegmaier is a Major in the South Carolina State Guard where he is the Staff Judge Advocate and commands the JAG Detachment. He is a self-described conservative, he would author legislation that will create lower, flatter taxes for families and small businesses, support law enforcement, reduce the threat of violent crimes in our homes and in public places like malls by supporting the 2d Amendment, and support education both at K-12 and at the college level, namely making obtaining a college education more affordable for middle class families. He also supports term limits and will serve no more than four terms if elected.

District 88 (Lexington)

RJ May (R) voterjmay.com Pro-Trump, anti-abortion, pro-gun and small government. Member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and founder of Ivory Tusk Consulting, a political strategy firm that helps elect conservative candidates to public office. He is the former executive director of South Carolina Club for Growth. May studied at the American University of Dubai and has a double-major in political science and criminal justice from the University of South Carolina. He is married, with one child and lives in West Columbia.

Daniel J. Shrief (D) taproom@windstream.net Insurance agent, gilbert,

District 90 (Bamberg, Barnwell and Colleton counties)

*Justin Bamberg (D) incumbent facebook.com/bambergforsc Justin Bamberg lives in Bamberg. The attorney received his undergrad in sociology and law degree from University of South Carolina. High-profile cases Bamberg has represented include the family of Walter Scott, an unarmed man shot in the back while running away and killed by a North Charleston police officer; and Bryant Heyward, a 26 year old Hollywood man shot in the neck and paralyzed by a Charleston County sheriff's deputy after calling 911 to report a home invasion. Bamberg is a trial lawyer with Lanier & Burroughs, LLC in Orangeburg, and id on the Ethics and Judiciary committees in the South Carolina House.

Sharon Carter (R) sharoncarterforsc.com After graduating from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in 1988, Carter earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and began a 19-year career teaching at various elementary schools in the Lowcountry. She has been married to her husband, Mark, for 33 years and has 3 children and 2 grandchildren. Carter supports teacher raises and would address the lack of resources in schools. She is interested in recruiting industry to District 90, leveraging the area's agricultural base while reintroducing trade courses at Denmark Technical College. Carter is a Sunday school teacher & Choir Director at her church, a member of the South Carolina Department of Education Improvement Council, and a volunteer at the Lowcountry Crisis Pregnancy Center in Orangeburg.

*Evert Comer Jr. (D) facebook.com/profile The Denmark lawyer pledges to "fully defend, protect and provide for Denmark Tech, Voorhees, and other HBCUs, colleges and universities; seek beneficial district and statewide legislative alliances & coalitions; pursue and support economic development, jobs, infrastructure, tax relief, broadband & other causes." Comer is a past school board member and currently a Bamber County Councilman. He is married and has 4 children and 8 grandchildren.

District 91 (Allendale, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties)

*Lonnie Hosey (D) A US Marine Corps veteran (1966-1969), Hosey is a graduate of Voorhees College. The former university administrator is a member of VFW Post 10595, Post Commander at Harley-Butler American Legion Post 246, board member of Salkahatchie Vietnam Veterans, Disabled Americans, and Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Hosey has served in the SC House of Representatives since 1999 and sits on the House Ways and Means committee.

*Kevin Ray (D) Foot doctor for 16 years, wants higher teacher pay, supports expansion of Medicare and Medicaid especially in rural communities

District 93 (Calhoun, Lexington, and Orangeburg counties)

Russell L. Ott (D) incumbent @reorussekklott The Clemson graduate received his Masters at University of South Carolina. Ott won a special election in 2013 to fill the House seat open after his father, Harry Ott, announced his retirement. Ott is the former Town Administrator for the towns of Elloree, North and Neese’s. He sits on the House Labor, Commerce and Industry, and the Legislative Oversight committees. In 2022, helped pass the Pharmacy Access Act (S.628) that made it easier for women to get birth control.

Jim Ulmer (R) can only find that he filed. No other information so far Chairman of the Orangeburg County GOP

District 95 (Orangeburg)

*Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D) incumbent @GCobbHunter Cobb-Hunter was the first African American woman elected from Orangeburg to the State House in 1992. She graduated Florida AM, received an MA from Florida State University, and worked as a teacher at SC State. Cobb-Hunter is a member of the NAACP, and executive director of CASA Family Services. She sits on the House Ways and Means committee.