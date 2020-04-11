Claflin students march to the polls

Claflin University hopes to lead by example.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It's more than a day off from school for Claflin University students. Several Claflin students and staff members gathered at the university and marched together to South Carolina State University to cast their ballot.

"Once you see someone start to vote and going out to the polls, then that will inspire you to get out the polls as well," said Marquel Sanders. "One of our things is educating folks on the importance of voting. A lot of people lack that knowledge until they are educated."

Claflin's president says they have been preparing for the 2020 election since the last school year. Students learned early on about candidate's platforms and the decisions on how they wanted to vote.

"Want we constantly say is this, vote for individuals who don't just show up on election day," explained Dr. Dwaun Warmack. "But vote for who will be there through the duration in your time in the community."

Education and encouraging residents to exercise their right to vote is the main message. However, for first time voters like Jasmyne Hudson, marching to polls with her Claflin family makes the voting process much easier.

"I came out here because I feel more comfortable instead of going by myself and safer," said Hudson. "I feel like I would do better in this environment."