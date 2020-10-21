All COMET and DART travel is free of charge because of funding from the CARES Act if you are voting early or on election day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) is offering free rides to voters.

According to the agency, all COMET and DART travel is free of charge. The way that they can offer this to riders is because of funding from the CARES Act.

Older adults and those with disabilities may also call 803.255.7123 for DART services.

“We realize the importance of people having a voice in the political process and The COMET wants to ensure that transportation is available to help those needing a ride to the polls,” said John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET. “Just knowing what bus or route to take to your destination is the first step in that process."

Below is a list of COMET routes going to satellite polling locations for early absentee in-person voting:

Richland County Administration Building, Route 22 and 42

Garner's Ferry Adult Activity Center, On-demand, call 803-255-7123 for a reservation or Reflex Route 47

Adult Activity Center (Parklane), Route 75

North Springs Park Community Center, Route 57L

Masonic Temple, Route 97 (Thursday's only)

Lexington County Aux. Administration Building, Route 96L

Irmo Town Hall, Route 93L

Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall, Route 97 (Thursday's only)

West Columbia Community Center, Route 96L

According to The COMET, fare free rides will be available up to and beyond election day.

The COMET can also take riders to their precinct on election day, November 3.

Riders can plan their trip by downloading and using the Transit App. For more information regarding routes, click here or call 803.255.7100.