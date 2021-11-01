What you need to know about Election Day in South Carolina

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, cities and towns across the state will hold municipal elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday, November 2 is Election Day in South Carolina.

Throughout South Carolina voters will be going to the polls to elect new mayors and city and town councils. Here is a list of things to know before heading out to cast your vote.

The last day for in-person absentee voting is 5 p.m. Monday, November 1.

On Tuesday, November 2, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you can still cast your vote.

Some voting locations (polling stations) may have changed. You can check for elections in your city or town -- and up-to-date polling locations -- at scvotes.gov.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show a photo ID at the polling place. Acceptable photo IDs include: SC Driver's license, SC ID card, SC Voter Registration Card with photo, Federal Military ID, or US passport.

Voters are asked to wear face masks inside polling locations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In the Midlands, cities and towns in Richland, Lexington and Orangeburg will hold municipal elections.

RICHLAND COUNTY

In Columbia, voters will choose a new mayor and two city council representatives (At-Large and District 1; Joe Taylor is running unopposed for District 4).

After Mayor Steve Benjamin decided not to run for a fourth term, Council members Tameika Isaac Devine (At-Large) and Daniel Rickenmann (District 4) entered the race and were joined by Sam Johnson and former City Councilman Moe Baddourah.

Running for Columbia's At-Large seat are Tyler Bailey, Heather Bauer, Aditi Srivastav Bussels, John Crangle, Deitra Stover Matthews, Aaron D. Smalls and John Tyler.

Councilman Sam Davis announced his retirement from District 1, opening it up for contestants Tina Herbert and Christa Williams.

Other municipal elections in Richland County include general elections in:

Arcadia Lakes

Blythewood

Irmo

LEXINGTON COUNTY

General elections will be held in the following towns and cities in Lexington County:

City of Columbia (yes, Columbia city limits do extend into Lexington County)

Batesburg-Leesville

Cayce

Irmo

West Columbia

ORANGEBURG COUNTY

General elections will be held in the following towns and cities in Orangeburg County:

Bowman

Branchville

Cordoba

Elloree

Eutawville

Holly Hill

Livingston (special election)

Neeses

North

Norway

Rowesville

Springfield

Vance

Woodford