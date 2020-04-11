Young voters share why they voted in the 2020 election

First-time voters in South Carolina shares why the 2020 election matter

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — First-time voters in Orangeburg County were excited to vote on Tuesday. Here's what they told us.

"For me, it's important to vote because I have the opportunity to, and not everyone does," said Asha Simpson. "To be able to speak up for those people who may not be able to express their voice and concerns, I feel like if I have the right, I should do so."

"When I first came out of high school, I was 18," explained Marquel Sanders. "I got to experience the smaller elections for the city. This election right here gives me the opportunity who I want in office."

Young voters showed up to the polling locations, learning the ropes during this unique election.

"I wanted to vote in the 2016 presidential election, but I couldn't since I wasn't old enough," said Jasmyne Hudson. "Now, I'm happy!"

"I have encouraged all of my friends and peers on my social media to get out and vote!" Hunter Free said.