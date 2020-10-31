Are you squared away to vote?

The director for voter registration in Orangeburg County says don't wait to last minute to get squared away before election day.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — With election day on most folks' minds, the director for voter registration in Orangeburg County is urging voters to make sure they have everything squared away now.

"I prefer people to come in today or the end of the week to make sure they have all of their problems straight, instead of waiting on election day," said Aurora Smalls. "That way, they don't discover they're not registered or are archived; maybe they're still registered in another county."

Smalls says the main issue at the voter registration office is folks are moving and not updating their new address, then wanting to register to vote at the last minute.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

"In South Carolina, if you move from one county to another, you have to register in that new county," explained small. "Just changing your address doesn't notify us, and they don't forward our mail."