How long could it take for your ballot to send in the mail?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the countdown to election day continues, many voters will be mailing in their ballots.

To see how long it could take for mail-in absentee ballots to travel through the mail and arrive to election offices, News 19 mailed various letters across the country.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, election officials expect more voters to mail in their ballots than in previous elections. The State Elections Commission encourages everyone to send their ballot in as early as possible, but no later than a week before November 3.

News 19, along with several other journalists around the country, sent letters on the same day and tracked how long it took to receive them.

Although an unscientific experiment, the idea is to give voters a look at how long the process could take.

In the exchange of sending and receiving letters from 8 different states and 10 cities, it only took a few days for the letters to get where they were going. The letters were received in less than five days.

United States Postal Service employee and American Postal Workers Union Columbia President, Betty James-Leaks, said she has full faith all election mail will get to where it needs to go and in a timely manner.

"I am a USPS employee, been here for 35 years, election and political mail has always been top priority for us," Leaks said.

Leaks said the USPS created a task force to make sure this process will run smoothly.

"It's all hands-on deck," Leaks said. "You know, the viewers know ,we are in prime peak election season and this election. I mean we do this every time there is an election, but because we were thrust into the spotlight by nothing we did or didn't do, but this election is hot and it's important. We are here and we have things in plan."

State Election Commission Director of Public Information, Chris Whitmire, said so far this year they are already working on triple the record of absentee by mail request. The deadline to apply is October 24.

"Extraordinarily unprecedented number of people voting absentee by mail, so it is important for people to know what that process is to ensure their ballot counts," Whitmire said. "There are four things, firs apply early. Second, make sure you sign the voters oath, third, have the witness signature. It's required and any other person can be the witness, literally any other person and have them put their address. Fourth, return your ballot as soon as possible, but no later than a week before the election."