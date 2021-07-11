In-person absentee voting has begun in Columbia run-off elections

City of Columbia residents have until 5 p.m. Monday, November 15 to vote at the Richland County Elections Office on Hampton Street

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — In-person absentee voting for the City of Columbia municipal run-off election begins Monday, November 8.

Residents within Columbia's city limits can cast their vote for Mayor between candidates Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann and the City Council At-Large candidates Tyler Bailey and Aditi Bussells.

There is a run-off election because not one of the candidates in either race was able to garner more than 50% of the vote. Official returns had Rickenmann's tally of 44% (8,410 votes) and Devine at 30% (5,837 votes) in the mayoral contest, and Bussells received 31% (5,643 votes) and Bailey had 26% (4,695 votes) in the at-large election.

The run-off election will be Tuesday, November 16. Registered voters wanting to vote in-person absentee can do so 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Richland County Voter and Election Offices at 2011 and 2020 Hampton Street. Note that the offices will be closed Thursday, November 11 for Veteran's Day observance.

Verify your voter registration at www.scvotes.gov. For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (803)545-3045, cityclerk@columbiasc.gov, or visit https://cityclerk.columbiasc.gov/elections.