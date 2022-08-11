Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day

Some voters in the Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate precincts in Irmo were re-routed to different polling locations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location.

The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.

Today, some voters arriving at EH Corley were told they needed to vote at a different location -- at Dutch Fork Elementary.