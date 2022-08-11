Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location.
The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
Today, some voters arriving at EH Corley were told they needed to vote at a different location -- at Dutch Fork Elementary.
Terri Graham, of Richland County Voter Registration & Elections, confirmed voters in Friarsgate 1 need to vote at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Rd; Friarsgate 2 votes at EH Corley, 1500 Chadford Rd.; and Old Friarsgate votes at Dutch Fork Elementary, 7900 Broad River Rd.