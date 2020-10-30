County officials are seeing close to 800 people a day cast their ballot ahead of the general election

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County is continuing to set records as residents cast their ballots ahead of the November 3 general election.

County officials are seeing close to 800 people a day cast their ballot and they don't expect things to slow down anytime soon.

"People keep asking me about deadlines," said John Caughman, Director of Kershaw County Voter Registration and Elections. "I want to tell them the deadline is now, don't wait."

For months, Caughman has been working around the clock to make sure his county is ready for this election.

As of Wednesday, nearly 13,000 voters have already cast their ballots in Kershaw County. That's about 28 percent of the county's total registered voters.

But, at this point, if you haven't already mailed in your ballot, it's best to drop it off in person to make sure your vote is counted.

"They can also drop them off at the Camden City Arena where we are doing absentee in-person," said Caughman. "We moved to that location, because our office was very small."

As the Kershaw County Election Director, Caughman has had to consolidate a few polling locations throughout the county.

The precinct that are moving for this election include:

Antioch - Pine Tree Hill Elementary School

Camden #6 - Camden Middle School

Charlotte Thompson - Woolard Technology Center

Gates Ford - Mt. Pisgah Elementary School

Westville - North Central Middle School

"All of these locations were moved because of their inability to social distance, they were very small," said Caughman. "The new locations are ADA compliant and offer us a considerable amount of space so people can space out and be comfortable."

Even with the surge of early voting, Caughman suggest voters in Kershaw County bring a snack and some water as they wait in line.

"I don't think you are going to have that long of a wait," said Caughman. "We haven't been waiting that long, but if 500 people show up at the same time, you're going to have to wait."

If you live in Kershaw County and you want to vote absentee in-person time is running out.

You can cast your vote at the Camden City Arena on Friday. The arena will be open 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.