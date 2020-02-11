Orangeburg sees steady crowd of absentee voters day before the election day

Some voters say this year's voting process is less rushed than the previous presidential election.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "Come out! Don't be discouraged about the lines," said Madeca Bell. "The lines will discourage you because it looks like it is long, and you will have to stand out here for a long time. I'm telling you; it moves quickly."

That's the message from Orangeburg voters after they cast their ballots for the final day of absentee voting. Some voters say this year's voting process is less rushed than the previous presidential election.

"This time around, everyone is at home because of the pandemic," said Keturah Levins. "It's a little bit easier going, but there is a lot more emotion behind it."

Keturah and her mother, Shekira Levins, came together to express their right to vote and push others that they heard not wanting to participate.

"Anything that we speak of and put out, as far as the help we need for the citizens of South Carolina, we want to tell people to exercise your right," explained Levins.

For voters like Asha Simpson, voting in the 2020 Election is special for her. She is a first-time voter, and she is voting with her mother, an immigrant from Malaysia voting in her second presidential election.