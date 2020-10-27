Oprah to host virtual SC town hall Thursday to encourage voting

Alongside a panel featuring voting rights experts and local civic leaders, Oprah will talk to voters during each town hall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Oprah Winfrey is hosting four virtual town halls on voting the week of October 26, including one for South Carolina this Thursday.

The events, which begin on October 26, are part of OWN's OWN YOUR VOTE campaign, a bipartisan initiative to encourage voter turnout and civic engagement among Black women.

"With a little over a week until Election Day, I wanted to talk to local voters, thought leaders, & voting rights experts across the nation so we’re all fully prepared to cast our vote," Oprah tweeted in an October 25 announcement.

The virtual town halls are meant to energize and inform voters in seven states -- Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and South Carolina.

Alongside a panel featuring voting rights experts and local civic leaders, Oprah will talk to voters during each town hall.

The South Carolina virtual town hall, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, will feature City of Columbia Council Member Tameika Isaac Devine.