Voters turn out to the polls in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Sheridan Elementary School is one of the many polling locations in Orangeburg County voters are headed to cast their votes.

"I came earlier this morning," said Hunter Free. "The line wasn't too long, but I will say my voting experience wasn't bad. I liked it!"

Hunter Free and used his day off from high school to come out and vote. He brought his younger brother along to show him just how important it is to exercise your right to vote.

"I brought him out here to take my photo, but now he knows where his precinct is," said Free. "I hope he does the right thing."

There are more than 50 polling locations throughout Orangeburg County. Some people are using election day to drive family members and friends to those polling sites.

"Sometimes, you never what somebody's issue could be for what they can't come out," explained Krystal Milhouse. "Don't complain about the people who don't go if you don't see why the reason they're not making it there."

News 19 checked a few of the polling locations, and the lines were not long. The poll clerk at Sheridan Elementary believes absentee voting maybe played a significant role in this year's voting process.

"Everything so far has been running smoothly," said Jacquelyn Reed. "We have not had any issues. The fact that people are still coming out to exercise their right; we're just happy. We hope we make sure they have a great experience."