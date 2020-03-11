Printing error delays counting of 13,500 votes in SC county

Officials say the error won't affect anyone's votes, but they will need to make copies and manually enter the ballots into a voting machine.

ST GEORGE, S.C. — The counting of more than 13,000 votes in one South Carolina county will be delayed because of a printing error.

Officials said the mail-in ballots in Dorchester County did not have the proper bars, called “timing marks” printed at the top.

They say the error won't affect anyone's votes, but they will need to make copies and manually enter the ballots into a voting machine after the rest of the counting is done.

As of 9:45 AM, a total of 11,621 voters have voted in-person at one of the 37 polling locations in #DorchesterCountySC. That's a 9% turnout. Approximately 41% have voted absentee. #ElectionDay #Election2020 #SCVotes — Dorchester County (@DorchesterSCGov) November 3, 2020

Officials wouldn’t say how long that might take except that Dorchester County’s full results will be finished by the Friday deadline to certify returns.