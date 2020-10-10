Richland County Elections board answers why absentee ballots haven't arrived yet

Many residents are wondering when they'll get their ballot in the mail and what they should do if they change their mind and decide to vote in person.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of you are reaching out to News19 with concerns involving your absentee ballots.

You're wondering when you'll get yours in the mail and what you should do if you have a change of heart and decide to vote in person.

In a Zoom meeting Friday with the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, they helped answer many of your questions.

"I am one of those citizens who applied for an absentee ballot and has not received it," said resident Sara Nalley to board members Friday.

Nalley hoped to clear some confusion by asking board members directly when she will get her absentee ballot in the mail.

"I have called the helpline at the Richland County Board of Registration three different times this week and have gotten three different responses," she said.

Director of Richland County Voter Registration and Elections, Alexandria Stephens, says a vendor is in charge of mailing out ballots. An issue with the vendor's data file, that has since been fixed, caused a delay.

So far, Stephens says 40,000 of the over 76,000 absentee ballots requested are in the mail. The rest will be mailed out Saturday through Monday.

Right now, over 2,000 poll workers have been assigned to voting locations and training is underway for an additional 550 people in case anyone drops out on Election Day.

Stephens says all polling locations have been confirmed, with only a few changes. Voters who will be affected will be receiving information.

State lawmakers also joined Friday's Zoom meeting asking questions on behalf of voters.

For example, State Representative Beth Bernstein asked, "If someone requested an absentee ballot by mail, are they allowed to change their minds and vote in-person?"

Stephens says the short answer is yes. Voters will not be turned away and they will not have to vote with a provisional ballot.

"We are encouraging voters to wait, however if you insist in voting in person, then yes you may vote in person," said Stephens, adding that voters can go to the main elections office or any satellite location to cast their ballot.

Another question to the board: What should voters do if they vote in-person then receive their ballot in the mail?

Stephens says to take the ballot to their main office at 2020 Hampton Street or any satellite location.

"They can return the ballot here unopened which will decrease the chances of it being challenged because we'll be able to go in the system and note that they've already voted and we'll be able to properly place that ballot," said Stephens.

If you've received your mail-in ballot, but decide to vote in-person on Election Day, you must first go to the elections office, get a letter saying you want to vote in-person, then take it to your precinct and vote.

To make sure people don't vote twice, officials say as soon as a ballot is entered into the system, so is the voter's information. That way, if someone attempts to use a different method to vote again, the system won't allow it.

Election officials said Friday if you do not receive your ballot in the mail by the end of next week, you should vote in-person.