Richland County last day of in-person voter registration

Saturday October 3 was the last day people in Richland County could register in-person to vote in the November election.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County residents took time on Saturday to register to vote in this year's election.

While people continue to decide who they are going to vote for in the November election, they're taking steps to ensure they'll be able to cast their ballot on election day or for voting absentee.

The Pribgen family came to the Richland County Voter Registration Office to make sure their daughter, Dajha, can vote next month.

"It's going to be her first time," said Jeffery Pribgen, Dajha's father. "I think it's important that everyone votes. It matters, especially this year. We have a lot going on in this world and we need to get the right person in office."

Richland County decided to extend the deadline to register to vote to Saturday, October 3. Dajha says this was a big deal for her because of her work schedule.

"I just wanted to be able to vote this year because of all that's going on and I just wanted to be able to vote mainly," said Dajha.

Lisa Pribgen, Dajha's mother, said, "Just glad we went on and checked because we thought she was already registered and ready to go and when we did the online thing, it said it didn't recognize none of her information."

Devontae Mccloud also came to the Richland County Voter Registration Office on Saturday to register to vote.

"I'm out here to register to vote, get my vote and make sure my word is heard," said Mccloud. "Stand for something or die for nothing. I'm out here trying to make a difference."

Alexandria Stephens, the Director of Voter Registration and Elections in Richland County, said they wanted to make sure people who want to vote are registered.

"Today [October 3rd], we are officially one month away from the election," said Stephens. "Voter registration is ending today. We decided to extend the date from October the 2nd to October the 3rd to allow last minute registration."

The director said they're expecting the voter turnout for the November election to be extremely high.

Richland County has already had more than 56,000 requests for absentee ballots. While absentee voting is typically a smaller percentage of voter turnout, officials expect it to be much higher this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some important dates to remember before the Nov. 3 general election. For more information, visit https://t.co/luruj9rVjY. pic.twitter.com/V0Wd6FH4oI — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) October 2, 2020

"We want to make sure with the importance of the election that's coming up, we want to ensure that everyone who wishes to vote that is not registered and needs to update their address gets that chance so they can cast their vote for November the 3rd," explained Stephens.

Stephens believes people should take the time to vote to make sure their voices are heard.

"As all elections are extremely important, this one is no different," said Stephens. "It is important that everyone gets a chance to cast their ballot for November the 3rd. It gives them the opportunity to choose their leaders... which is very important because choosing your leaders, you're choosing who actually represents you and you want someone who has the same values, their views are along the same lines as yours, to lead."

Although the county will no longer do in-person registration, people will still be able to register online at scvotes.gov. The deadline to register online is Sunday, October 4th.

If people are planning on mailing in their registration card, it has to be postmarked by October 5th.

In-person absentee voting in Richland County starts October 5th at 8:30 a.m. Their office will close at 5 p.m. Absentee voting will end on November 2nd.

Richland County says they'll have satellite locations starting October 7th. They'll also be open until November 2nd.