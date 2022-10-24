SCVotes.gov website down Monday morning, first day of early voting in South Carolina

The South Carolina Elections Commission said it is actively working to get the website back online.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the first day of early voting in South Carolina, the State Election Commission's SCVotes website has crashed.

Those trying to access SCVotes.gov instead found a 404 Not Found message on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the site said:

“We are actively working to get the website issues resolved but in the meantime we encourage you to reach out to your local election office directly. Voters can also view their sample ballots here: https://t.co/lzvwYCJiyA”

Chris Whitmire, with the SC Election Commission said the website issues do not impact voters' ability to vote early at early voting locations around the state and do not compromise the integrity of the election in any way.

Beginning today, voters can go to the polls from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 5 excluding Sunday. Voters will be asked to bring their Photo ID when checking in to vote.

In the wake of the state website being down, the S.C. Election Commission distributed the list of early voting locations throughout the state which can be accessed below or on social media sites:

Early Voting Locations are being shared through Twitter and Facebook.

Voters can also contact their local election office directly.