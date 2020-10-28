Can an ex-felon vote in South Carolina?

South Carolina is one out of 22 states that automatically allows ex-felons to register to vote after they complete their entire sentence.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — With just six days left until the 2020 presidential election, News19 has been asked about people who have committed or have been accused of committing crimes and whether they are eligible to vote.

"I want to urge everyone that has a criminal past, and unsure if they can vote, to check to see the criteria," said Flex Twaine.

Flex Twaine lives in Manning. He says he's heard from a few people who have gotten into trouble with the law that they are unclear on whether they can vote.

"Because some people are eligible to vote, but they don't even know it," explained Twaine. "Their voice may be the determining voice that needs to be heard."

News 19 reporter Devin Johnson checked with the South Carolina State Elections Commission for answers.

Do you lose the right to vote if you're convicted of a felony?

"When a person is convicted of a felony, they lose their right to vote," said Director of Public Information, Chris Whitmire. "State and federal courts notify us of felony convictions, and we make them inactive due to conviction in our system."

But what about a person who is registered but jailed? Devin posed this question to Alexandria Stephens, who is the director of voter registration for Richland County.

"People who are in jail that are currently awaiting trial and have not been convicted can still vote," said Stephens.

What do ex-felons have to do to restore their right to vote?

"For those who serve their time, they can get their rights reinstated," explained Stephens. "They have to be pardoned and get their paperwork. Once they have done that, they have to register to vote again."

"If a person were convicted of a felony, remove from the roles, and become qualified again, they would have to register by October 4th to participate in this year's presidential election," said Whitmire.