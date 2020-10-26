Steps voters can take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are simple things voters can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling locations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has several lists that can help voters minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Before you vote.
- Check that you are registered.
- Check how you can vote. Early voting, mail-in ballots can help ease exposure to large crowds.
- Check when/where you can vote. Some polling locations may change due to staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Carolina Election Commission is a good resource to check your polling site for November 3. WLTX has also mapped out many of the locations where you can vote ahead of Election Day.
- Plan your ride to the poll. Try to avoid crowded ride sharing services, buses or trains if possible.
- Plan for someone to take care of your loved ones. Taking children with you can increase their risk of catching COVID-19.
- Be prepared. Preview your sample ballot so you can spend as little time at the voting location as possible.
The Day You Vote
- Bring your own supplies. Bring a mask, hand sanitizer, tissues, water.
- Wear a mask. Wear it consistently and correctly when around people who don't live with you. Use hand sanitizer before and after removing your mask.
- Protect yourself if you use public transportation to the polling location. Open windows if you can. Avoid touching things if possible.
- Clean your hands often. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving your voting location.
- Keep your distance. The CDC recommends staying six feet from people even if you are wearing a mask.