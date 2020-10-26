x
Steps voters can take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

The more prepared you are, the healthier you can be.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are simple things voters can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling locations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has several lists that can help voters minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus. 

Before you vote.

  1. Check that you are registered.
  2. Check how you can vote. Early voting, mail-in ballots can help ease exposure to large crowds.
  3. Check when/where you can vote. Some polling locations may change due to staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Carolina Election Commission is a good resource to check your polling site for November 3. WLTX has also mapped out many of the locations where you can vote ahead of Election Day. 
  4. Plan your ride to the poll. Try to avoid crowded ride sharing services, buses or trains if possible. 
  5. Plan for someone to take care of your loved ones. Taking children with you can increase their risk of catching COVID-19. 
  6. Be prepared. Preview your sample ballot so you can spend as little time at the voting location as possible. 

The Day You Vote

  1. Bring your own supplies. Bring a mask, hand sanitizer, tissues, water.
  2. Wear a mask. Wear it consistently and correctly when around people who don't live with you. Use hand sanitizer before and after removing your mask.
  3. Protect yourself if you use public transportation to the polling location. Open windows if you can. Avoid touching things if possible.
  4. Clean your hands often. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving your voting location. 
  5. Keep your distance. The CDC recommends staying six feet from people even if you are wearing a mask.

