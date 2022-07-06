Time is running out for early voting in SC. What you need to know before primary day

Early voting ends Friday, June 10; primary day is Tuesday, June 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The deadline to vote in the 2022 SC Primary Election is fast approaching. You can choose to vote early in person at voting centers in every county until 5 p.m. Friday, June 10 (click here for your county’s early voting center), or wait until Election Day, Tuesday, June 14.

Things to remember before you vote:

If you want to vote early, early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, June 10.

If you wait and vote on election day, Tuesday, June 14, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

You will need to bring a photo-ID with you to vote. Show one of the following forms of photo ID at your polling place:

SC Driver’s license

SC Department of Moto Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

If you plan to vote on election day, make sure your voter registration information is up to date by checking online at scvotes.gov. If you have moved, make sure your address is correct with SCDMV and at scvotes.gov. If you have moved but failed to update your address, Failsafe Voting is an option for you. Failsafe Voting allows you to vote if you fall under one of these conditions:

Voter moves from one address to another within the same precinct -- complete a change of address form to vote.

Voter moves from one address to another within the same county, but in a different precinct – either (a) go to former precinct and vote a limited, failsafe ballot and record updated address, or (b) go to the county voter registration office, complete a change of address form, and vote a full ballot

Voter moves from one South Carolina county to another within 30 days of the election -- either (a) go to precinct in former county where you lived and vote a limited, failsafe ballot and record updated address, or (b) go to the county voter registration office in the current county of residence, complete a change of address form, and vote a full ballot

There is one exception for failsafe voting in municipal elections – the voter must have resided within the municipality for 30 days or more before the election to be eligible to vote

Make sure you can find the precinct where you will cast your ballot.

South Carolina currently has an open primary system, meaning you do not have to register with any political party to vote. A person who tends to vote Republican can choose to vote in the Democrat primary, as a person who tends to vote Democrat cand vote in the GOP primary.

After you have checked your voter registration information and found your precinct, don’t forget to download a sample ballot for your precinct.

The role of the primary election is to whittle down the field of a political party’s candidates for an office to a single candidate for the general election in November. Some statewide races may not be listed on a ballot if a candidate from one party has no opposition during the primary election. For example, the Attorney General's race is listed on the GOP ballot because current Attorney General Alan Wilson is facing competition from fellow Republican Lauren Martel. The Attorney General's race is not on the Democrat ballot because that party did not field a candidate for that office.

Elections to watch

Governor

Governor Henry McMaster should be the winner on the Republican ballot, even though former businessman Harrison "Trucker Bob" Musselwhite is running against him.

Former US Rep. Joe Cunningham and SC Sen. Mia McLeod should be the top vote getters on the Democratic ballot that also includes Carlton Boyd, Calvin "CJ" Mack McMillan, and William Williams.

State Superintendent for Education

Republican frontrunners should be Kathy Maness, who is the Executive Director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association and has the endorsement of current Superintendent Molly Spearman; and Ellen Weaver, who has garnered endorsements from high-profile Republicans but has no background in education and does not meet the requirement for office of holding a master’s degree. Both candidates are for school choice.

Democrat candidates include former Anderson County School Board member and educator Gary Burgess, career educator Lisa Ellis and former SC Rep. (Orangeburg) Jerry Govan.

US House District 1