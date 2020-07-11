Veron Stephens wins South Carolina Senate District 39

Vernon Stephens is replacing former Incumbent Senator John W. Matthews for South Carolina Senate District 39.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The race for South Carolina Senate District 39 is over. Democratic candidate Vernon Stephens beat his opponent Tim Connor in the general election.

"I will assure you; I will do everything possible to make your lives better as citizens of District 39 and citizens of South Carolina," said Stephens.

Stephens is replacing former Incumbent Senator John W. Matthews for South Carolina Senate District 39. Stephens says his campaign will focus on education, health care, and economic development in the district.

"We can no longer afford industries or companies to come for a for years, and give them tax incentives, then they leave," explained Stephens.

It was too soon for Stephens to declare victory. He says there was a technical issue in Dorchester County.

Now that he is the clear winner, he has a special message for his constituents.