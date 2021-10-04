VOTE: Who is running for Columbia City Council District 1

Two candidates hope to gain seat currently occupied by Sam Davis, who is retiring

COLUMBIA, S.C. — City of Columbia Councilman Sam Davis has decided to retire after more than a dozen years of service representing District 1.

Recently, the district that contains Eau Claire, Earlewood, Elmwood, Hyatt Park, Seminary Ridge Homeowners Association and other North Main communities, has seen some revitalization with new retail and housing developments.

Columbia will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, 2021, for Mayor and Council At-Large and District 1 seats.

City Council District 1

Currently held by Sam Davis, Councilman Davis is retiring

Tina Herbert is an attorney specializing in injured workers at Mickel & Bass, LLC; she is a former director with the city’s Office of Business Opportunities (OBO) and Community Development Department. During her time as a city employee, Herbert lists her greatest achievements as implementing the Main Street Façade Program, developing the Minority Business Opportunity Conference and the Columbia Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program as well as the Real Business Women of Columbia for Women’s Empowerment. She holds a degree in accounting from St. Augustine University in Raleigh, and a dual degree (a Master’s in Business Administration and Juris Doctor) from North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. Tinaherbert.com