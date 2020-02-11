Who are poll watchers and what is their role in the election?

When you vote on election day, you'll likely see poll watchers at your precinct. So, they who and what do they do?

We are in the final stretch of the election, and South Carolina has had record-setting numbers with people electing to vote absentee. However, there will be those folks who choose to wait to cast their ballots on election day. Waiting to vote on the final day means you'll likely see poll watchers poll watchers observing your precinct.

News 19 reporter Devin Johnson took those questions to the South Carolina Election Commission and the Orangeburg County Voter Registration Office.

"They are an essential piece of the election process," said Chris Whitmire with the state election commission.

"Parties will have watchers, and they are inside of the precincts to watch," explained Director for Voter Registration in Orangeburg County, Aurora Smalls. "They are allowed to be inside watching, but that is their job to is watch."

"Polling places aren't about candidates; it's not about poll workers or the watchers, it's about the voters," Whitmire said. "That's their place, and we are there to serve them."

According to the South Carolina Elections Commission, a poll watcher is appointed by a candidate or a political party to observe the precinct election day procedures. They have to be a qualified voter in the county and wear a badge with the name of the candidate or party they are representing.

Pres. Trump’s debate-night call for supporters to be “poll watchers” is seen by Democrats as an attempt to intimidate voters and is raising fears of election day violence.

@MajorCBS reports on what a poll watcher is and is not. pic.twitter.com/XCMuGqcmL1 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 2, 2020

"They promote transparency in elections, which is key to having fair elections that everyone can trust what's going on," explained Whitmire. "Also, having those who are interested in the candidate's parties, being able to have a place at the polling sites to see what's going on, so they can trust the process."

You shouldn't be worried if you think this is an intimidation technique. Conversations between watchers and voters are not permitted within the polling place.