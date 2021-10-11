Columbia's runoff elections: What you need to know

Residents of the City of Columbia will decide who will represent them as Mayor, At-Large council on Tuesday, November 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the City of Columbia return to the polls Tuesday, November 16, to decide who will become the next Mayor and At-Large councilmember in a runoff election.

The runoff occurs because no one candidate got 50 percent of the vote in the general election. Under City of Columbia's election rules, that automatically triggers a runoff.

Who is running for mayor:

Tamieka Isaac Devine -- gathered 30 percent of the votes in the general election. She is Columbia's first African American woman elected to the At-Large seat on City Council. During her tenure, from 2002 to present, Devine worked to establish the City’s Criminal Domestic Violence Task Force and the Affordable Housing Task Force, co-chaired the Workforce Initiative Project (WIP), and aided the reorganization of the City’s courts system.

Daniel Rickenmann -- gathered 40 percent of the votes in the general election. Rickenmann first served as an At-Large councilman in 2004 before deciding not to seek election after two terms. He was re-elected to City Council to represent District 4 in 2008. Rickenmann has owned and partnered to operate several restaurants in Columbia’s Five Points area, including Birds on A Wire, MoMo’s Bistro and Yo Burrito.

Who is running for the At-Large council seat:

Aditi Bussells -- received 31 percent of the vote. Bussells is an epidemiologist and public health researcher.

Tyler Bailey -- received 26 percent of the vote. Bailey is a lawyer

Both candidates are newcomers to local politics, and tackling violent crime is a top priority for both candidates.

General information about Tuesday's election:

Polls open a 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your vote

The election is only for people who live within the city limits of Columbia. To verify your registration and polling location, go to SCVotes.gov, contact the city's own elections website or call the City Clerk's office at (803) 545-3045.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show a photo ID at the polling location. Acceptable photo IDs include: SC Driver's license, SC ID card, SC Voter Registration Card with photo, Military ID, or US passport.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced on Friday that its fixed-route buses and Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) services will be free for those going to vote on Tuesday. Riders wanting to plan ahead can download the "Catch the COMET" app on their smart device to plan a trip. Riders can also learn more about various routes on the CatchtheCOMET website or call 803-255-7100.

A full list of the precincts available are below: