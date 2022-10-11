Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina

The 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, November 8 across South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.

South Carolina residents registered to vote may do so during the early voting period or on the actual election day -- Tuesday, November 8.

WLTX has compiled a guide of frequently asked questions, using information available from the South Carolina Election Commission's website scvotes.gov.

When can I vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. You can vote on that day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at your local precinct listed on your Voter ID card. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

You can also opt to vote early during the 2022 General Election Early Voting Period, beginning 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, October 24, through Saturday, November 5 (closed Sunday, October 30). Check out scvotes.gov to find the nearest early voting center to you or look at the list of locations below in the Midlands.

Calhoun County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, Saint Matthews, SC 29135

Clarendon County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102

Fairfield County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 315 S. Congress Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180\

Kershaw County:

Camden City Arena: 420 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

Lee County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010

Lexington County::

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 605 West Main Street, Room 130, Lexington, SC 29072

Midlands Technical College (B & L Campus): 423 College Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070

Midlands Technical College (Harbison Campus): 7300 College Street, Irmo, SC 29063

Pelion Branch Library: 206 Pine Street, Pelion, SC 29123

West Columbia Community Center: 754 B. Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169

Newberry County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108

Orangeburg County:

Orangeburg County Council Chambers: 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Richland County:

Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29204

Institute Of Innovation (R2i2): 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, SC 29229

Ballentine Community Center: 1053 Bird Road, Irmo, SC 29063

Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center: 150 Hopkins Park, Hopkins, SC 29061

Parklane Adult Activity Center: 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223

Saluda County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 702 Batesburg Highway, Saluda, SC 29138

Sumter County:

County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150

You can find all other early voting sites statewide here.

How do I check my South Carolina voter registration? Where do I vote?

Make sure your voter registration is up-to-date online at info.scvotes.gov where you can check your personal information, the location of your voting precinct, and which voting districts you are in.

How can I view my sample ballot?

After entering your information at info.scvotes.gov, you can click on the button at the bottom of the window and view the sample ballot you will use when you cast your vote.

Your ballot is tailored to your specific information and location and therefore may differ from your friends' or family member's sample ballot if they live in a different area of South Carolina. All statewide offices -- governor, attorney general, etc. -- will be the same on all ballots, but county council or local commission seats will vary on the ballot.

How do I vote?

When voting in person, either voting early or on Election Day, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at your polling place:

SC Driver's License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit)

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID (includes all Department of Defense photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits card)

US Passport

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, November 8, and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line to vote at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

What is failsafe voting?

Failsafe voting allows voters who have moved -- but failed to update their address -- to update their address on election day and vote. The process is available to voters in the following situations:

Voter moves from one address to another within the same precinct -- complete a change of address form at the precinct and vote a full ballot

Voter moves from one precinct to another within the same county -- EITHER go to your previous polling place and vote a limited, failsafe ballot containing federal, statewide and countywide offices and record your updated address OR go to your county voter registration office, complete a change of address form and vote a full ballot

Voter moves from one South Carolina county to another within 30 days of an election -- EITHER go to your polling place in your previous county and vote a limited, failsafe ballot containing federal, statewide and countywide offices and record your updated address OR go to your current county voter registration office, complete a change of address form and vote a full ballot

Failsafe voting applies to municipal elections, with one exception -- the voter must have resided within the municipality for 30 days or more prior to the election to be eligible to vote.

Can I write in a vote?

Yes. There is room on the ballot for write-in votes.

On a touch-screen ballot, a candidate's name can be written in by touching the "write-in" space under the appropriate office. A keyboard should pop up and you can enter the candidate