Where can I vote absentee in person in Richland and Lexington counties?

South Carolina Elections Commission releases list of alternate sites for in-person absentee voting, some include Saturday hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voters wishing to vote absentee in person now have a list of locations to choose from in Richland and Lexington counties. On Sept. 16, Gov. Henry McMaster signed lawmakers' special session bill to expand absentee voting in the state to include anyone who want to wished to do so, no excuses.

People in South Carolina now have options to vote absentee by mail or in person before the Nov. 3 general election or head to the polls on Election Day.

The Richland County Election Board Voter Registration and Elections has released a list of absentee in person sites. The list is current as of Thursday, Oct. 1.

Note that some dates and times may change and some locations will be open on certain Saturdays. Voters must present a voter ID when voting in person and should wear a mask. For more information, visit scvotes.gov

Richland County Absentee/Satellite Locations for November 3, 2020 General Election

Richland County Administration Building - 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204 - October 5, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center - 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Adult Activity Center (Parklane) - 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Ballentine Community Center - 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo, SC 29063 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

North Springs Park Community Center - 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC 29229 - October 7, 2020 - November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Masonic Temple – 2324 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29204 – October 7, 2020 – November 2, 2020 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Hours & Locations

Richland County Administration Building - 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204 - Saturday, October 3, 2020, Saturday, October 24, 2020 & October 31, 2020 (9:00 am - 1:00 pm)

*Please note that this information is subject to change. Additional Saturday voting dates and locations may be added. If you have already applied for your absentee ballot for the upcoming General Election, ballots will be mailed no later than 30 days prior to the election. You may check the status of your absentee ballot at www.scvotes.gov *

Location in Lexington County for Early In-Person Absentee Voting

Lexington County Auxiliary Administration Building - 605 W. Main Street, Lexington, SC from October 5, 2020 through November 2, 2020 (8:30 am – 5:00 pm) Also open on Saturday October 31, 2020 (hours to be determined.)

Important Deadlines

October 3, 2020 - Deadline to register to vote in person for General Election Richland County Voter Registration & Elections Office is located at: 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204. *WE WILL BE OPEN TO ALLOW REGISTERING TO VOTE THIS SATURDAY, FROM 9:00 AM - 1:00 AM

October 4, 2020 - Deadline to register to vote online or by fax or email for General Election. Visit www.scvotes.gov.

October 5, 2020 - Deadline to register to vote by mail for General Election (Must be postmarked by this date.) Richland County Voter Registration & Elections mailing address is: P.O. Box 192, Columbia, SC 29202.

October 24, 2020 - 5:00 pm Deadline to apply for absentee by mail ballot for General Election. You may apply in person, or online at www.scvotes.gov .