South Carolina absentee voting questions answered

Here are some things you need to know before heading to the polls to vote absentee

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Absentee voting for the 2020 year election kicked off Monday morning.

Several voter and registration offices were packed with lines of voters waiting to cast their ballots. But it seems there is still some confusion about absentee voting. News 19 has the answers to your most asked questions.

What is absentee voting?

"Absentee voting is to help those who will be absent on election day," said The Director for Orangeburg County Voter Registration, Aurora Smalls. "Some people will not be able to go out to those polls on election day."

What are the requirements for absentee voting?

"We have 18 different reasons to be excused from showing up to the polls on election day," explained Smalls. "Every voter qualifies for number 18, which is a state of emergency."

Is absentee voting the same as early voting?

"It's not early voting because you don't need a reason to vote early," Smalls. "We are doing absentee voting because you need a reason why you're not going to be at the polls. It just like when you're in school. If you're not going to be there, then you have to have a reason why you weren't there."

How long will absentee voting be available?

"Voting absentee started on October 5th, and it will continue November 2nd," said Smalls.

I mailed my request for an absentee voting, but I haven't received it yet.

"Every county will mail out ballots on different days," explained Smalls. "Some counties will mail ballots from its office, and some from mail-out companies. We've mailed out our on from a mail-out company."

If I requested to vote by mail, do I need to absentee vote?

"No, because once you requested a ballot to be mailed, then that's what we are going to do," said Smalls. "If you come in person, you're not going to be able to vote in person because you have a ballot being mailed to you."

Is there a certain person required to be a witness for my mail-in ballot?

"That witness signature can be by any person," said Smalls. "If you don't have a witness, you can come to our office, and we will witness your ballot for you."

Does my ballot have to be signed?

"Please get a witness to sign your ballot, or it won't be valid," said Smalls.