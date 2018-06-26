Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Despite a low expected voter turnout for Tuesday's runoff election, people were dedicated and determined to have their voices heard on their ballot.

Run-off elections were the name of the game as people, like Jane Bilton, turned out to the voting polls.

"I thought it was important to cast my vote. It's our opportunity to say what we want to say and we're grateful that we have an opportunity to live in a country where we can vote for a person of our choice," said Bilton.

Russell Jones is the clerk at Hand Middle School and says the turnout has been steady this far.

"I always think it's important for people to come out for the elections. That's why we're here. That's why I work here and make sure everybody who wants to come out can come out and vote," said Jones.

Statistically, the state hasn't done well in runoff elections. Experts have predicted less than 20 percent of voters will cast a ballot Tuesday.

In 2016, just nine percent of voters turned out for the elections for both the democratic and republican runoffs.

One lady says at the age of 76, she's only missed two elections in her lifetime. It's advice from her Grandfather that's made her dedicated.

"I am just so grateful to have the opportunity to vote. He said my job as a citizen is to vote. Not only to vote but to find out how the people I'm voting for voted so I know how to choose," said the woman.

The voter said she believes no one can complain if they didn’t vote.

"That is our job as citizens. That is our job. People that we elect have a different job but our job is to vote for who we think is best," said the voter.

The South Carolina Election Commission says that voter turnout has been low across the state. Two counties, Pickens and Florence, had a higher turnout than normal.

