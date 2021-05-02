Dozens walk for people impacted by drunk driving

Families, volunteers, and first responders came to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy to for the 8th annual 'Walk like MADD' event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On of the ways Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving in our state is the annual Walk Like MADD event. Held Saturday, May 1, at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, the event brought together friends and families of those killed or injured by those driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

"It's a way to make sure my oldest son Trey and my ex-husband David are remembered in a way that a lot of people wouldn't necessarily feel comfortable talking about -- their deaths and being hit by a drunk driver," said MADD Chapter Leader Joy Blakley.

Blakely's son and ex-husband were killed by a drunk driver ten years ago while training for a triathlon. Blakey says she is using this year's 8th annual Walk Like MAAD event to keep the names of her loved ones alive.

"I was able to find two of the four organ recipients because I made them (son and ex-husband) organ donors," expressed Blakley. "Two of them are mothers. One has (Trey's) heart, so it's emotional and exciting for me to know that his heart is still pumping somewhere. I would much rather his heart pumping in his own body."

"The latest year we have for drunk driving numbers in 2019," said MADD's executive director Steven Burritt. "We had 285 people die, and the year before was 291. The numbers tend to stay, unfortunately, in South Carolina, under 300 a year. It kind of moves up and down year to year, but we tend to stay in that 9th or 10th place as worst in the country."

Patricia Voelker lost her son-in-law and three grandsons in a drunk driving incident. She says she is using her experience in an effort to put an end to drunk driving.

"My family didn't drink; I didn't know anybody who got drunk or know anyone who drove drunk," explained Voelker. "Only when it happened, and I got involved with MAAD did I found out that two out of three people will experience it at some point in their life."