Search for fetus possibly buried behind downtown Columbia home

Officers could be seen using shovels in the backyard of a home in the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington police confirm they are searching are at a home in downtown Columbia searching for a human fetus.

Lexington officers said that on Monday, they got information from several sources to that a woman had delivered a fetus at her home in Lexington. The sources said she then took the fetus to a home in downtown Columbia where it was buried.

Officers were able to get a search warrant and went to home on Wallace Street late Monday night and overnight Tuesday morning. That home is in an area just off Bull Street in the Cottontown neighborhood.

Officers could be seen with shovels digging in the ground behind the home. A tent had been set up over the site where they were digging.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said cadaver dogs have arrived at the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also on the scene. When asked, SLED agents told News19 they were there to assist with the execution of the search warrant.

This is a developing story, and WLTX will post additional details when they become available.