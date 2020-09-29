Investigation leads police, coroner to backyard of downtown Columbia home

Officers could be seen using shovels in the backyard of a home in the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington police are at a home in downtown Columbia as part of an investigation that also involves the coroner.

Police cars were seen outside a home on Wallace Street early Tuesday morning. That's an area just off Bull Street in the Cottontown neighborhood.

Town of Lexington Police and the Lexington County Coroner's office were the ones out there, even though the site is in the city of Columbia's jurisdiction. Officers could be seen with shovels digging in the ground behind the home. A tent had been set up over the site where they were digging.

Lexington Police have so far not confirmed to News19 why they are there and what this investigation is about.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also on the scene. When asked, SLED agents told News19 they were there to assist with the execution of a search warrant.

This is a developing story, and WLTX will post additional details when they become available.