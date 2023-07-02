Lake Erie walleye fishing scandal leads to new rules in upcoming Maumee tournament

The scandal's fallout has left impacts on other fishing tournaments, including the Maumee Tackle Fishing Outfitters spring tournament.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Two competitive fishermen were indicted on criminal charges in October and pleaded not guilty after they were accused of stuffing fish with lead weights to win tournaments. The scandal's fallout has left impacts on other fishing tournaments, including the Maumee Tackle Fishing Outfitters.

The tournament to see who catches the heaviest walleye runs from March 17 to April 16 and will be using a metal detector test, Mario Campos, owner of Maumee Tackle said.

"If we think there is a questionable fish, we reserve the right to cut the fish open and check it out and make sure there's nothing besides fish in the fish," he said. "The contest only remains fun when the contestants remain fair."

The tournament rules also allow contestants to be disqualified if they break state rules and regulations.

Bob Heckman, the supervisor of park services at SideCut Metropark said those looking to compete in the tournament need to keep a couple of things in mind:

A fishing license is required for ages 16 and up and the the bag limit for walleye is six.

While the rules are necessary, Campos said fun is still the No. 1 goal.

"Keep it light don't focus on the negative," he said. "Pack up your kids, family and friends and go fishing and have fun."

The Maumee tournament is returning for the first time in 2023 after two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions prevented it from happening.

The tournament's first place winner gets $3,000, second place gets $1,000 and third place gets a Jackson Bite Kayak.

Registration is now open and it closes March 16 at 8:00 p.m.