COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Walmart Neighborhood Market store on Broad River Road in Columbia is shutting down.

That's the location in the 3600 block of the road that opened in January of 2016. It's final day of operation will be on March 29.

The company said that they took action after a "careful and thoughtful" review process, and based their decision on several factors, including the store's overall financial performance.

"Our associates are the heartbeat of the company and our top priority is to take care of them during this transition," a Walmart spokesman said. "This decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work serving our customers. We are hopeful that associates at the store will want to continue their career with Walmart at another local location."

A neighborhood store is smaller than a typical Walmart supercenter, but includes groceries, a full pharmacy, and a fuel station.

The Walmart supercenter on Bush River Road is about three miles away from the location that's closing.

No other Walmart stores in the Midlands are affected.