Walmart, Old Dominion to host supply chain hiring events

The job fairs feature positions such as order takers/fillers, drivers, mechanics and warehouse personnel.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two national companies will be hosting individual hiring events for supply chain/distribution positions in South Carolina.

Walmart Supply Chain, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. November 3-4, at 160 W. Dove Sutton Rd., Pageland. This nationwide hiring event looks to fill positions in a wide range of roles:

lift drivers and order takers at Walmart grocery facilities;

order fillers and shipping loaders at Ambient facilities;

diesel mechanics and drivers at Walmart transportation facilities; and

warehouse workers and power equipment operators in fulfillment centers.

Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone, or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about available positions and to schedule an interview.

Average wage is $20.37 per hour, based on position, shift and schedule.

All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) program.

Medical coverage plans start at $30.50 per pay period – approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies.

Maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits and healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ+ community, veterans, and military spouse support.

Walmart announced on October 19, 2021, the company has plans to build a new $450 million distribution center in the Upstate that will create 400 new jobs. The company is also working to complete a nearly 3 million square foot distribution center in Ridgeville, in Dorchester County that would create 1,000 new jobs.

Old Dominion Freight Line, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. November 10 is a virtual job fair via Zoom (Meeting ID: 942 4182 1233). The West Columbia trucking company seeks to hire full-time local pick-up and delivery drivers as well as line haul drivers and team line haul drivers. During the event, management and recruiters will host a presentation about Old Dominion and be available to answer questions about available positions.

Average annual pay: local delivery = $78,000; line haul = $100,000; team line haul = $202,000 per team

Signing bonuses: $1,000 if hired from this event; some locations may qualify for a $5,000 or $10,000 signing bonus. (Note employees that voluntarily terminate their employment within 6 months following a 1-year incentive payout must repay that portion of the incentive.)

Basic qualifications for Old Dominion positions include:

Applicant should be at least 21 years of age and have 1 year of truck driving experience or be a recent graduate of an Old Dominion truck driving school and can provide certification and transcript

Valid commercial drivers license with Hazmat, Tank, and Doubles/Triples endorsements

Clean driving record