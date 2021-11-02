Walmart, Old Dominion to host supply chain hiring events

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two national companies will be hosting individual hiring events for supply chain/distribution positions in South Carolina.
Walmart Supply Chain, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. November 3-4, at 160 W. Dove Sutton Rd., Pageland. This nationwide hiring event looks to fill positions in a wide range of roles:
- lift drivers and order takers at Walmart grocery facilities;
- order fillers and shipping loaders at Ambient facilities;
- diesel mechanics and drivers at Walmart transportation facilities; and
- warehouse workers and power equipment operators in fulfillment centers.
Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone, or visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent to learn about available positions and to schedule an interview.
- Average wage is $20.37 per hour, based on position, shift and schedule.
- All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) program.
- Medical coverage plans start at $30.50 per pay period – approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies.
- Maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits and healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ+ community, veterans, and military spouse support.
Walmart announced on October 19, 2021, the company has plans to build a new $450 million distribution center in the Upstate that will create 400 new jobs. The company is also working to complete a nearly 3 million square foot distribution center in Ridgeville, in Dorchester County that would create 1,000 new jobs.
Old Dominion Freight Line, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. November 10 is a virtual job fair via Zoom (Meeting ID: 942 4182 1233). The West Columbia trucking company seeks to hire full-time local pick-up and delivery drivers as well as line haul drivers and team line haul drivers. During the event, management and recruiters will host a presentation about Old Dominion and be available to answer questions about available positions.
- Average annual pay: local delivery = $78,000; line haul = $100,000; team line haul = $202,000 per team
- Signing bonuses: $1,000 if hired from this event; some locations may qualify for a $5,000 or $10,000 signing bonus. (Note employees that voluntarily terminate their employment within 6 months following a 1-year incentive payout must repay that portion of the incentive.)
Basic qualifications for Old Dominion positions include:
- Applicant should be at least 21 years of age and have 1 year of truck driving experience or be a recent graduate of an Old Dominion truck driving school and can provide certification and transcript
- Valid commercial drivers license with Hazmat, Tank, and Doubles/Triples endorsements
- Clean driving record
Benefits include health, dental and vision benefits, short term and long term disability, flex spending accounts, 401(K) retirement plan, wellness program, employee credit union, vacation and holiday time off.