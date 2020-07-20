Walmart to build $220 million distribution center, add 1,000 full-time jobs in South Carolina

According to the company, once completed, the new storage and cross-dock facility will span nearly 3 million square feet and create more than 1,000 local full-time jobs. This direct import distribution center, which will take approximately 14 months to build, will supply several regional distribution centers supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond.

“At a time when job creation is so vital, and -- more than ever -- our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” said Greg Smith, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain for Walmart. “We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.”