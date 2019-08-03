Walmart announced this week more than 912,000 employees will receive a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses.

The announcement comes after a strong fourth quarter sales growth.

The associates received their bonuses in their paychecks on Thursday. In South Carolina, associates will be awarded approximately $4.2 million.

Walmart said both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

“Our associates’ hard work makes the difference in our stores’ performance,” said Sean Real, regional general manager of Walmart’s South Carolina stores. “Walmart is investing in associates and creating opportunities for good career growth. Our pay and bonus increases are a way of thanking our people across South Carolina and sharing in success together.”

For the entire fiscal year, Walmart associates in the U.S. received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Florida, associates shared more than $65.5 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.