President Donald Trump will campaign for Governor Henry McMaster Monday night in West Columbia ahead of the Republican primary runoff election.

Related: Columbia, Myrtle Beach on Agenda for President, Vice President Campaign Stops for McMaster

The 6 p.m. election-eve campaign rally will be held at Airport High School in West Columbia.

Admission is free and open to the general pubic, but you will need a ticket if you want to go.

The general admission tickets are limited to two per email address and can be obtained online at TrumpinSC.com.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

The following items are prohibited:

  • Aerosols
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
  • Balloons
  • Balls
  • Banners, signs, placards
  • Chairs
  • Coolers
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • Glass, thermal and metal containers
  • Laser lights and laser pointers
  • Mace and/or pepper spray
  • Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
  • Packages
  • Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
  • Spray containers
  • Structures
  • Supports for signs/placards
  • Tripods
  • Umbrellas
  • Vaping devices
  • Appliances i.e. toasters
  • Any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
© 2018 WLTX