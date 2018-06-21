President Donald Trump will campaign for Governor Henry McMaster Monday night in West Columbia ahead of the Republican primary runoff election.

The 6 p.m. election-eve campaign rally will be held at Airport High School in West Columbia.

Admission is free and open to the general pubic, but you will need a ticket if you want to go.

The general admission tickets are limited to two per email address and can be obtained online at TrumpinSC.com.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

The following items are prohibited:

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Vaping devices

Appliances i.e. toasters

Any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

