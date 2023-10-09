Local families react to war in Israel

Columbia residents who have family in Israel have been holding their breath as they await word from loved ones.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the world keeps its eyes on Israel, family members in South Carolina hold their breath.

To people like Risa Strauss, whose brother and family friends still live in Israel, every moment since the terror attack over the weekend has felt like a hundred years.

"So having lived through the Gulf War there in 1991, I feel, it's not PTSD like a soldier gets here in our army, it's just a heightened state of nervousness and awareness of what's going on, the need to constantly watch the television, keep in touch with family," Strauss explained.

Strauss says her brother David Kreiselman is currently living in Raanana near Tel Aviv and is still able to contact her.

"This morning I spoke to my brother just as the sirens were going off. People are working in the north in Tel Aviv people have to eat, and as a retired 60-year-old, he is driving around on his moped trying to deliver food to people because they're too scared to leave their homes."

While sharing her brother's story, New 19 was also able to speak with Yosef Friedman, a 23-year-old who has been called back to serve in Israel's military and says he hopes to begin his mission tomorrow.

"Be happy, be calm, the person who is faithful and believes is not afraid. The nation of Israel is together and we will not back down," Friedman said.

Jewish students like Doron Shitrit gathered with others at USC's Chabad on Monday to continue to pray for peace.

"This has not been easy for us," Shitrit said. "over 300,000 people have been called back to their reserves to help the IDF and to fight and protect their country. It will not be easy, it will overcome this with strength and gratitude to Hashem."