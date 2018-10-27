Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — Dry air will continue to push into the Midlands and it wll be sunny Sunday. The sunshine will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will push through the Midlands on Monday. It will be a dry frontal passage. Temperatures will still be in the lower 70s Monday afternoon.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the lower to middle 40s Tuesday morning as high pressure settles over the region. The abundant sunshine will help warm temperatures into the lower 70s Tuesday.

It will continue to warm with high temperatures near 80 on Wednesday. However, a cold front will be approaching and moving through the area on Friday. There will be a chance for showers ahead of the front on Thursday with scattered showers on Friday. No freezing temperatures are expected through next weekend.

© 2018 WLTX