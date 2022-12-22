Newberry County opening first warming shelter with help from the community

The center will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — This weekend, a multipurpose room at O'Neal Street United Methodist Church in Newberry is transforming into a warming shelter. It's the first to open in the county.

“The shelter will be open to those who are without a home, without a shelter during this time. But we’ll also be serving those people that are having difficulty heating their home with the temperatures going as low as they are," Volunteer Coordinator Cecilia Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the center will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday. They have about 20 cots and will have volunteers staffed throughout the day.

"We just really don't know what to expect as far as turnout goes," Newberry Helping Newberry Founder Stephanie Thanabouasy said.

Thanabouasy tells News 19 the Fire Marshall is inspecting the building and the Newberry Police Department will be on site.

"We will have first responders check on us periodically to make sure everything’s good," said Thanabouasy.

Pets are welcome, leashed and preferably in a cage or a carrier due to possible allergies.

With only days left to prepare, the church needs help from the community. Any and all donations are being accepted on Saturday From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Coats, gloves, scarfs, anything to keep someone warm. And these people will use these things beyond this weekend. It’s going to get cold again," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said non-perishable foods are needed as well as they are providing warm meals to those in need.

"We are prepared to feed a couple hundred people a day," said Volunteer Monica Stenson.

Volunteers tell News 19 this shelter would not be possible without the community coming together.

“There’s a central theme and that is caring for your neighbor," said Thanabouasy.