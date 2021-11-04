x
Boy dies from wounds after stabbing in Northeast DC, police say

The boy was stabbed in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast, said D.C. Police.
WASHINGTON — A boy in Northeast D.C. died from his stabbing wounds after an altercation Saturday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. 

The boy was stabbed in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast, said D.C. Police to WUSA9 in a statement on Sunday.

D.C. Police would not release the age of the boy that died or what led to him being stabbed. 

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

