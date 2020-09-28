Washington Monument reopens for visitors. Here's how you can visit

The Washington Monument has reopened to the public after a six-month closure.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Monument is now open, six months after it closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are available online only, and the National Park Service has new social distancing procedures that will keep people safe while visiting.

A comprehensive safety program has been implemented that includes timed ticketing, limited entries, physical distancing, and additional cleaning and safety measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors and employees.

"The monument will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a new set of safety and cleaning procedures to keep staff and visitors safe from the spread of infectious diseases," said the National Park Service in a statement.

These measures include:

Significantly reduced elevator capacity, limiting trips to 4-8 passengers to allow for physical distancing.

A face covering policy for individuals while inside the monument that accounts for physical distance limitations as well as legal and other considerations, consistent with relevant guidance to reduce the risks of the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure the health and wellbeing of NPS employees, contractors, and visitors.

Touchless check-in.

Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the monument.

Time limit at 500’ observation level of 10 minutes per group.

A closure each day from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting using antiviral disinfectant cleaners recommended by the CDC and registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.

You can learn more at http://go.nps.gov/WMopen.